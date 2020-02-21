First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

