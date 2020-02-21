Financial Survey: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) versus Chemed (NASDAQ:CHE)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and Chemed (NYSE:CHE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Option Care Health and Chemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health -7.19% -42.56% -4.36% Chemed 11.35% 36.80% 20.36%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Option Care Health and Chemed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chemed 0 1 3 0 2.75

Chemed has a consensus target price of $482.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Chemed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Option Care Health and Chemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $708.90 million 4.47 -$51.69 million ($1.96) -9.15 Chemed $1.94 billion 4.02 $205.54 million $13.95 34.93

Chemed has higher revenue and earnings than Option Care Health. Option Care Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Option Care Health has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemed has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemed beats Option Care Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations. Chemed Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

