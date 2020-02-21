Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Federal Realty’s fourth-quarter 2019 FFO per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but improved year over year. Total revenues inched up 1.6% year over year. Results reflect rise in property operating income and cash-basis rollover growth on comparable spaces. The company’s premium retail real estate assets, diverse tenant base and focus on mixed used properties are likely to drive growth over the long haul. It is also focused on raising its operating performance through expansion, renovation and re-tenanting. A decent balance-sheet position and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule act in favor. However, shrinking footfall at malls, store closures and bankruptcy of retailers are likely to keep affecting this retail REIT’s performance in the near term. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRT. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. The stock had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,459. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 492,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,408,000 after acquiring an additional 438,850 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 348,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

