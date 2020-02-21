FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago.

