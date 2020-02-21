Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.49

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.74. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 978,062 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.49.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

