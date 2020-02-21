Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Get Exfo alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 14,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,576. The firm has a market cap of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Exfo will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Exfo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Exfo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Exfo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Exfo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Exfo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.