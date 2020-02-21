ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,303.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $307,084.00 and $2,303.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.