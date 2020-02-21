Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc (LON:EOG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.50. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 91,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $7.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.25.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a 100% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

