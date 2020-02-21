EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDRY. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.44 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of EDRY opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -0.82. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Analysts predict that EuroDry will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

