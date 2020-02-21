ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) Trading Down 0.9%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.14, 243,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 162,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th.

