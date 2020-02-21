Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report sales of $158.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.39 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $177.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $680.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $683.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $684.75 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $685.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ETH. TheStreet cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 202,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,152. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $383.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

