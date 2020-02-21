Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $80.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. Envestnet has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.67 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

