Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.80-6.10 for the period. Entergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-5.75 EPS.

Shares of ETR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.45. 1,930,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy has a twelve month low of $89.98 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.89%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.83.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

