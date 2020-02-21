Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

E traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 430,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. ENI has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $36.34.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

