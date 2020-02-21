ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.56

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.58, with a volume of 2070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on E shares. ValuEngine upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ENI by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

