EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post sales of $805.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the lowest is $795.20 million. EnerSys posted sales of $796.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EnerSys by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in EnerSys by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 162,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

