Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) Trading Up 7.6%

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.36 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.25), approximately 361,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

About Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG)

Empire Energy Group Limited, together its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of oil and natural gas in the United States. It operates through Oil and Gas Operations, Investments, and Other segments. The company holds two exploration licenses and five license applications over 14.6 million acres in the McArthur Basin, in the Northern Territory, Australia.

