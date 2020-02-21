Elysian Market Capitalization Achieves $107,656.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $107,656.00 and approximately $5.48 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.02960809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00144866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Hotbit, Liquid, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

