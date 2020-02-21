Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Trading Up 24.8%

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price was up 24.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.48, approximately 2,020,012 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 702,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.43.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

