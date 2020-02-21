EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09, 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

EIFFAGE SA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

