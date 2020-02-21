Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.05-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.77.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.57. 221,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

