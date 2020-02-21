Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Dropbox has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.