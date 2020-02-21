Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $245.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.80 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $224.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $991.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.72 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

DEI traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 751,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,888. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,495 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 388,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4,043.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,054 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

