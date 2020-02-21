Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.17.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSE:DIN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. The stock had a trading volume of 446,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

