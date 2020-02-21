Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

