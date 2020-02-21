Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will post sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.94 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

DVN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 7,706,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,041. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after buying an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 440,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 243,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 68,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.