Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €144.22 ($167.70).

ETR:DB1 opened at €154.40 ($179.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 12 month high of €154.25 ($179.36). The business’s 50-day moving average is €147.88 and its 200 day moving average is €139.62.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

