Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.47 ($61.01).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €32.66 ($37.98) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.32 and a 200-day moving average of €45.82.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.