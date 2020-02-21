Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.2-131.2 million.Destination XL Group also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 1,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,099. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Destination XL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Seymour Holtzman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,417,424 shares in the company, valued at $5,830,999.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lionel F. Conacher bought 42,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,760.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 107,516 shares of company stock worth $128,614. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

