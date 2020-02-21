Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce sales of $311.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the highest is $315.24 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Denbury Resources.

DNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

DNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,948,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,737. The company has a market cap of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.58. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

