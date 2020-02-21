Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,768,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Dell worth $193,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 257.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 22.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

DELL stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. 737,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. Dell’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,874,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $8,007,454.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,506 shares of company stock valued at $33,431,564. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.