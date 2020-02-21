CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

CVR Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 135.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

CVI traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,036. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

