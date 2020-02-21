Crystal Clear (CCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,895.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $8,895.00 and $6.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Clear token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Crystal Clear has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.34 or 0.02979697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00229149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crystal Clear Profile

Crystal Clear ‘s genesis date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

