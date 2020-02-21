Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 529 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($6.96).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CSP stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 529 ($6.96). The company had a trading volume of 490,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 275.60 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 525.50 ($6.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 495.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 390.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 40.80 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Analysts predict that Countryside Properties will post 3262.1487963 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Whitaker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £238,560 ($313,812.15). Also, insider Ian Sutcliffe sold 52,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.16), for a total value of £243,528.48 ($320,347.91). Insiders have sold 134,465 shares of company stock worth $64,321,620 over the last three months.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

