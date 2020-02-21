Cott (NYSE:COT) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

COT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 53,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -527.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. Cott has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cott by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cott by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cott in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cott by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Cott by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,302,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

