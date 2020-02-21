Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of TSE BCB traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.83. 85,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.70. Cott has a 12 month low of C$15.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59.
About Cott
