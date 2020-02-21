Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE BCB traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.83. 85,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.70. Cott has a 12 month low of C$15.62 and a 12 month high of C$21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.59.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

