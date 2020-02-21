Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.57

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and traded as high as $64.59. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $64.54, with a volume of 13,397,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,783,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,315,000 after buying an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,591,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after buying an additional 191,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,375,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,636,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,330,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,798,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,015,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,937,000 after buying an additional 648,995 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

