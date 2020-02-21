Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,600. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 6.93.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Evnin acquired 400,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,591 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.