Compugen’s (CGEN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGEN. BidaskClub upgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Compugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

CGEN stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.73. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

