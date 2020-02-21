Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Declares $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Compass Minerals International has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

CMP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. ValuEngine raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

