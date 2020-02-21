Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,875.50 ($24.67).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

CPG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,948.50 ($25.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,590,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,000. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,922.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,975.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8963.8515019 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.90 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $13.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 62,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.66), for a total transaction of £1,178,418.75 ($1,550,143.05).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

