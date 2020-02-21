Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

