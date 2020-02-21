Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,950,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,278,000 after purchasing an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,804,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

