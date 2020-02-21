Clifford Walker Sells 8,000 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $102,644.41.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $122,871.41.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.19. 166,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,554. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POWI. BidaskClub cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

