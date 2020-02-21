Christine Flores Sells 25,000 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 11,317,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.27. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the period. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,509,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pinterest by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,819,000 after buying an additional 2,659,018 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after buying an additional 2,785,317 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after buying an additional 4,411,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

