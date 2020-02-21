Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Trading Up 4.2%

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd (CVE:NZP)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 2,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

