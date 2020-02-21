CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $907,246.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and RightBTC. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

