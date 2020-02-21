CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$49.00 and last traded at C$50.33, 516,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 364,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.09.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.84.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,960. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total transaction of C$541,663.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,721,613.30. Insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,463,841 in the last ninety days.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

