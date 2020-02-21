Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.57 million.Casa Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.12 EPS.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.61. 1,028,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,321. The company has a market cap of $364.66 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

