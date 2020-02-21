Cardinal Resources (ASX:CDV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Cardinal Resources Ltd (ASX:CDV) shares traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.25), 841,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 480,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

In related news, insider Kevin Tomlinson 918,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

